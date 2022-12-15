Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 3,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,663. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

