Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 4,878 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

