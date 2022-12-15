Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 142,837 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,843.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,837 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

