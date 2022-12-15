Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $126.09 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.88. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

