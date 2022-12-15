LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on LZ. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 355,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,607,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.60. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.