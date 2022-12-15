Lego Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,125.68 (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Lego Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lego Coin has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lego Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and $3,125.68 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lego Coin Token Profile

Lego Coin’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lego Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

