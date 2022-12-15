LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $78,728.05 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

