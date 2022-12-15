Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $935.25 million and $18.16 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00006563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,495,481 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

