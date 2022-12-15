Linear Tops One Day Volume of $1.70 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $61.46 million and $1.70 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

