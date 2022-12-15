Liquity USD (LUSD) One Day Volume Reaches $5.10 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005883 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $187.07 million and $5.10 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $897.07 or 0.05150659 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00502272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.16 or 0.29759888 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 182,649,991 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.