Lisk Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.91 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. Lisk has a market cap of $113.00 million and $1.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004585 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005356 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001947 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,319,096 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

