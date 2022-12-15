Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 58,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,224,149 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $23.89.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
