Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 58,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,224,149 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $23.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.