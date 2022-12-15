Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Increased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $8.97 on Thursday, reaching $476.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,078. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

