Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.12

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 17095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 2,270,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 500.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,545,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after buying an additional 2,122,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $17,676,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,205,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 1,495,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $7,120,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

