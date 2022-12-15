LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $77.27 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

