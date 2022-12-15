Loom Network Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Loom Network has a market cap of $61.86 million and $12.41 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

