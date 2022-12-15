Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE LOW traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,203. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.