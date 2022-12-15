Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 15,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 51,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $212.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.61.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.