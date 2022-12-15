Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after acquiring an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $212.11 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

