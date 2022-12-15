Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.11. 3,626,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,203. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.61. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

