LVZ Inc. Purchases 1,001 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. 1,004,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,118,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

