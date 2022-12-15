LVZ Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.09. 88,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,893. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

