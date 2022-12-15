LVZ Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,354,941 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05.

