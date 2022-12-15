Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 13,939 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,147,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $177,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.73 on Thursday, hitting $171.09. 20,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $194.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

