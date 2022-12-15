Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,575,577 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,640,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,575,577 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Suncor Energy worth $552,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,462. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

