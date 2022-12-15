Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 46,960 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,960 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $661,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,558,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

Shares of AON stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.38. 7,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.39. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

