Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Up 22.6% in November

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,170,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 18,900,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:M traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 5,991,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,625,412. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.