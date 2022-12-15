Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Up 7.9%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $62.98. 15,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 233,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.