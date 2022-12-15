Maiar DEX One Day Volume Reaches $720,428.51 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $92.85 million and $720,428.51 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013121 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019840 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00002679 USD and is down -16.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,230,237.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

