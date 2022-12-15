MaidSafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $55.36 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $55.36 million and $10,789.29 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001928 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $896.11 or 0.05143374 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00503204 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.57 or 0.29815101 BTC.
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MaidSafeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
