MaidSafeCoin Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $55.07 million and approximately $5,712.19 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

