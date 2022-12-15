Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares traded.

Management Consulting Group Trading Down 30.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.23.

Management Consulting Group Company Profile

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

