Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the November 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,654. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,925,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,922,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Manchester United by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,233,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 500,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $29,006,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

