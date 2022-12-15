Manifold Finance (FOLD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $242,854.57

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $242,854.57 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $13.42 or 0.00076992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.65 or 0.05172862 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00502794 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.41 or 0.29790801 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.