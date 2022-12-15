Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,320,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 26,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.51. 4,350,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,358. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Barclays cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.