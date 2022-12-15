Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

SPYV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

