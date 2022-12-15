Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 184 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

DHR stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.04. 34,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

