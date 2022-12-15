Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,574. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

