Marcum Wealth LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 701,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.22. 191,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,186,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

