Marcum Wealth LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.83. 80,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,424. The company has a market cap of $330.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

