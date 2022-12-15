Marcum Wealth LLC Has $98.74 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,066 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $9.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.68. The company had a trading volume of 247,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,964. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.32 and its 200 day moving average is $393.20.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.