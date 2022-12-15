Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Short Interest Update

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CROJF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Marimaca Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marimaca Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Marimaca Copper Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROJF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516. Marimaca Copper has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

