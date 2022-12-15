Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Masco Trading Down 3.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

