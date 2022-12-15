Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 16,218 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $291.45 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.62 and a 200-day moving average of $285.35. The stock has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.65.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

