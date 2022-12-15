Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $441.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $456.00 to $441.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

Mastercard Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $11.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.92. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

