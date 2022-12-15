Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $104,050.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 276,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mativ alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.

Mativ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Mativ in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.