McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $949,475.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $372.31 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $228.86 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

