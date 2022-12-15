Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 167,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.27. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

