Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMIZF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.63) to €5.70 ($6.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $5.31 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.