Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,907.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 286,719 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $111.55 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

